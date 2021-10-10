CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

NFTs Are Still Hot in China, Despite Crypto Crackdown

 7 days ago

In July, I formed a thesis that crypto is going through de-Chinalization, a period in which China’s anti-crypto regulation would force miners and centralized exchanges to go on exile, while the rest of the projects go underground. That did play out, as we’ve see almost all miners leaving China and...

