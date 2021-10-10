CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Much Anticipated Treeverse Gaming Platform Raises $25M

 7 days ago

Treeverse, the browser-based metaverse gaming platform, has raised $25M in a recent fundraising blitz, from IdeoCo Labs, Animoca Brands, Skyvision Capital, Stani Kulechove, amongst others. Treeverse recently raised $25M in funds from IdeoCo Labs, Animoca Brands, Skyvision Capital and Stani Kulechove. The main reason for the successful funding is that...

