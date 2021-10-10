‘A Token Is Just a Modern Marketing Tool,’ Says Ari10 CEO

Adena Friedman joins Fortune’s Most Powerful Women conference. asset prices are just insane right now. We're all seeing our portfolios go north no matter what we invest in it feels like unless it's like oil and gas in some cases. But do you think that we are in a bubble right now? I mean I think that we have to look at all the ingredients that really are contributing to the market valuations. I think first is a true digital transformation of the corporate community and of everyone's lives. All right. So the technologies that are really enabling that bad transition have a long term growth opportunity that is massive and investors are looking for growth, they think they are rewarding growth, the rewarding companies that can deliver that. So I think that that actually really is just driving out the values up because of the opportunity that are in front of those companies. I think that also the monetary policy of the country um has is very accommodating which then is driving a lot more corporate activity. I'm an activity and other things uh the ability to borrow in order to drive and grow your business. Uh So I think that that also is contributing to the levels of of evaluations in the market. Um And then I think that also we have a lot more participants in the market today and we have you know the next generation coming into the market and making making using their money to make an impact. So E. S. G. Investing and those companies that are really helping create a more sustainable world are also getting rewarded. So I think all of those things are kind of combining to create the market valuations you're seeing today. Yeah we'll be even with factoring in the new participants it does still feel like the p ratio was elevated if that is the case right? Do you see something that triggers something level or do you consider this just to be the new normal that we're no longer looking at? We're no longer in our granddad way of investing. And that this idea of value investing, the traditional way of value investing versus growth investing is the new way to go. Well. I mean I think first of all my my father was an investment manager and he always told me that everything reversed the fundamentals. But the fact that the question is what are the fundamentals right? So how are we looking at companies? The companies are going public today are amazing cos I mean they are driving a technological transformation of the economy and so you know that is a 20 year trend. That's not a five year trend. A three year trend that's like a 20 year movement of 20 year trends. So I do believe that investors are very intelligent. They understand what the trends are. They understand how to how to lean in on those trends. And to me I I you know I can't sit there and say what's gonna happen you know if no one is first of all as the webs can happen in the markets. But I can say that these trends are real, and the companies that are coming into the market today are taking advantage of the opportunities that are in front of them, and investors are rewarding them for that.

