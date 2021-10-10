CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A Token Is Just a Modern Marketing Tool,’ Says Ari10 CEO

 7 days ago

BeinCrypto spoke to Mateusz Kara, a lecturer, and blockchain lawyer, about how a token and tokenization for businesses is the next big marketing tool. Currently, there are plenty of projects in the cryptocurrency world with tokens. In fact, it is a utility used by most decentralized finance (DeFi) projects. Kara’s...

Truly decentralized finance will be beyond siloed blockchains

To be the future lifeline of industries, blockchain technology needs to embrace the old-fashioned quality of interconnectivity. “Yahoo users will not be able to interact via mail with Google email (Gmail) users,” — If tomorrow’s headlines sounded like this, the earth would come to a halt. This headline shall never see the light for all the right reasons. However, blockchain tech and its favorite son, decentralized finance (DeFi), are heading towards this rabbit hole.
The responsibility behind a crypto lender’s asset listing

With the lack of regulation and common standards, a lot depends on crypto companies’ social responsibility and blockchain-based CSR. Crypto lenders are the institutions situated between consumers and the untamed, blockchain-based, and often unregulated space of cryptocurrencies. As such, they are in a peculiar position when it comes to responsibility towards their customers and the assets for which they provide services. Consequently, when choosing which currencies to support, lenders lead a delicate dance of responsibility, a balancing act between catering to popular demand and adding cryptocurrencies that are sustainable, worthwhile and safe.
Can This Project Eliminate Wrapped Tokens from the DeFi Markets?

Wrapped tokens are being widely adopted because they enable crypto traders to leverage their assets on multiple blockchains or distributed ledger technology (DLT) platforms. For instance, Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), which are BTC tokens that have been “wrapped” into another token format, may be used on the Ethereum blockchain to conduct transactions involving smart contracts.
Bitcoin Bear Markets Are Over, Says A Crypto Investment Firm CEO

Dan Morehead, CEO of Pantera Capital says the traditional bear markets in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) are a thing of the past. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency has cycled through bull and bear markets, with the price of Bitcoin going parabolic to a peak before crashing over 80%. Morehead says he believes “we are done with the four-year halving cycle – and on to the next price era,” according to a report from The Daily Hodl.
Enhanced Tools Help Startups Create Sites And Emails, Marketing Automation Firm Says

Entrepreneurs are being offered new tools for creating automated email campaigns and mobile-optimized web stores. The new solutions come in the form of an update by Groove.cm of its suite for marketers. The platform includes such elements as GrooveMail, GrooveFunnels, GrooveSell, GrooveMember and GrooveVideo. Groove.cm claims that the updated tools...
Bit2Me CEO Chats Future Plans After Token Sale Success

Bit2Me has been in the blockchain industry for several years and as a FinTech company, it has reaped great achievements. The year 2021 has been great for the company specializing in financial technology. This can be attributed to exposure to the public through bold marketing campaigns, expanding to other regions...
Guernsey regulator approves Jacobi Asset Management’s Bitcoin ETF launch

GFSC-approved Jacobi Bitcoin ETF is a centrally cleared crypto-backed financial instrument with custody supported by Fidelity Digital Assets. Jacobi Asset Management, a London-based multi-asset investment platform, received approval from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) to launch a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETF). Speaking to Cointelegraph, Jacobi Asset Management CEO...
Ari10 Partners With BeInCrypto, Announces Giveaway Worth 250 BUSD

Ari10 and BeInCrypto (BIC) have teamed up and are celebrating the new partnership with a BUSD giveaway. Ari10 is an innovative company from Poland that focuses on bridging the gap between the world of traditional finance and the cryptocurrency market. The giveaway starts on October 12, 2021, on Twitter, where...
Nasdaq CEO on the factors driving the markets

Adena Friedman joins Fortune’s Most Powerful Women conference. asset prices are just insane right now. We're all seeing our portfolios go north no matter what we invest in it feels like unless it's like oil and gas in some cases. But do you think that we are in a bubble right now? I mean I think that we have to look at all the ingredients that really are contributing to the market valuations. I think first is a true digital transformation of the corporate community and of everyone's lives. All right. So the technologies that are really enabling that bad transition have a long term growth opportunity that is massive and investors are looking for growth, they think they are rewarding growth, the rewarding companies that can deliver that. So I think that that actually really is just driving out the values up because of the opportunity that are in front of those companies. I think that also the monetary policy of the country um has is very accommodating which then is driving a lot more corporate activity. I'm an activity and other things uh the ability to borrow in order to drive and grow your business. Uh So I think that that also is contributing to the levels of of evaluations in the market. Um And then I think that also we have a lot more participants in the market today and we have you know the next generation coming into the market and making making using their money to make an impact. So E. S. G. Investing and those companies that are really helping create a more sustainable world are also getting rewarded. So I think all of those things are kind of combining to create the market valuations you're seeing today. Yeah we'll be even with factoring in the new participants it does still feel like the p ratio was elevated if that is the case right? Do you see something that triggers something level or do you consider this just to be the new normal that we're no longer looking at? We're no longer in our granddad way of investing. And that this idea of value investing, the traditional way of value investing versus growth investing is the new way to go. Well. I mean I think first of all my my father was an investment manager and he always told me that everything reversed the fundamentals. But the fact that the question is what are the fundamentals right? So how are we looking at companies? The companies are going public today are amazing cos I mean they are driving a technological transformation of the economy and so you know that is a 20 year trend. That's not a five year trend. A three year trend that's like a 20 year movement of 20 year trends. So I do believe that investors are very intelligent. They understand what the trends are. They understand how to how to lean in on those trends. And to me I I you know I can't sit there and say what's gonna happen you know if no one is first of all as the webs can happen in the markets. But I can say that these trends are real, and the companies that are coming into the market today are taking advantage of the opportunities that are in front of them, and investors are rewarding them for that.
The crypto industry royally screwed up privacy

Sadly, there are several reasons why the blockchain community has fallen short in making privacy a tier-one priority, and that must be changed. Privacy is a complicated topic. Few would argue that privacy is not important. It’s generally more interesting to talk about things that are disputable. So, the limited arguments against privacy actually make it somewhat boring to discuss and easy to take for granted. As Edward Snowden famously said: “Arguing that you don’t care about privacy because you have nothing to hide is like arguing that you don’t care about free speech because you have nothing to say.”
The It Service Management Tools Market To Integrate Inquisition With Innovation

Understanding various facets of the global IT service management tools market, Persistence Market Research has come up with an analytical research publication titled "IT Service Management Tools Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)". The comprehensive IT service management tools research report focuses on various developments, trends, restraints, opportunities, drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the global IT service management tools market. These factors vary in magnitude in different regions for which a detailed analyses is covered in this research report. Along with this, a detailed competition assessment and forecasts for a period of eight years, from 2017-2025, are elaborated with respect to each segment and sub-segment of the global IT service management tools market.
DeFi Deep Dive — Covalent, Blockchain Data Unifier

One of the problems facing Web 3.0 is the unification of scattered decentralized networks. Covalent is addressing this issue. It gives developers access to smart contract data to survey the entire blockchain ecosystem. Covalent makes it easier for investors to glean insights and performance of digital assets. This is done...
Ethereum Towers Above Axie Infinity and Altcoin Projects, Earning $777,000,000 in Revenue in Just One Month

Ethereum’s (ETH) protocol revenue is towering over play-to-earn game Axie Infinity and other altcoin projects. Data from Token Terminal shows that the smart contract platform’s protocol revenue in the past 30 days reached $777 million, far surpassing those of Axie Infinity ($183.6 million), non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea ($70.1 million), decentralized margin trading platform dYdX ($49.9 million) and digital payment system Filecoin ($16.7 million).
Floki Token Celebrates “Floktober” with various marketing campaigns

Cryptocurrency Floki uses the month of October for its marketing activities, christening the month as “Floktober”, which is to be filled with various activations. One of the most aggressive of these marketing campaigns for Floktober is the commissioning of 300 London red city buses and The Tube Underground for their advertisement spaces, which will be there for the entire month of October. This will help Floki maintain its momentum. In its initial release, Floki NFT were snapped up by digital collectors within 24 hours of their release.
Strike Launches New Feature To Allow Users Convert Salaries To Bitcoin

Payments processor Strike has announced the launch of a new feature that will allow users to convert their paychecks to bitcoin. This feature brings workers one step closer to collecting their paychecks in bitcoin. Instead of the employer paying out wages and salaries in BTC, employees can take the paychecks they receive and convert them to cryptocurrency in one easy step.
Valve removes blockchain games, tells users not to publish content on crypto or NFTs

“Steam’s point of view is that items have value and they don’t allow items that can have real-world value on their platform,” claimed one game developer. Video game corporation Valve has informed users no content related to cryptocurrencies or nonfungible tokens will be allowed through its Steam marketplace. As reported...
Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) to List on FMFW.io Exchange

Bitcoin Latinum continues to demonstrate momentum with top-tier global exchange listings. Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM), the next generation insured asset-backed cryptocurrency, continues to gain momentum and expand its global acceptance as it announced today it will be listed on FMFW.io Exchange (formerly known as Bitcoin.com Exchange), a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange. This...
