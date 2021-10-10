A day for memorable events
While breaking out today-was-a-week-ago for some Sunday afternoon rubbernecking, your scribe espied workers setting up carnival rides inside Boll Weevil Circle. Suddenly, instead of real time 87 degrees, your scribe felt like it was 55 degrees and saw hordes of us Baby Boomers magically celebrating the annual fall carnival in Kwik Chek’s parking lot, riding the Scrambler, scared of being shook free/ slung into/through the Big R’s front window.dothaneagle.com
Comments / 0