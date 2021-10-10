CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

New York & Texas Gaining Popularity Among Mining Firms Following China Crackdown

cryptocoingossip.com
 7 days ago

New York state and Texas account for more than 37% of the hash rate in the USA, according to Foundry USA. In the Texas Blockchain Summit in Austin on Oct 8, 2021, Nic Carter, co-founder of Castle Island Ventures, announced the hash rate distribution in U.S. states from a dataset compiled by Foundry USA. Foundry USA is the largest mining pool in North America. The hash rate is a measure of collective mining power. A mining pool allows miners to combine their hashing power with other miners anywhere in the world. The dataset attributes 19.9% of Foundry’s hashing power to New York state, 18.7% to Kentucky, 17.3% to Georgia, and 14.4% to Texas.

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.9 WOUR

5 Cities in New York Among the Worst-Run in the United States

Five of New York State's biggest cities are among the worst-run in America. Out of the 150 cities, WalletHub studied, no New York Cities landed in the top 100. As a matter of fact, the highest-ranked on the list was Syracuse at 119 out of 150. It was all downhill from there. The other four cities were ranked pretty badly, especially New York City, which came in at 148 out of 150.
SYRACUSE, NY
financemagnates.com

The US Is Now the Biggest Bitcoin Mining Center after China’s Crackdown

A study from the UK Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance revealed that the United States is now a heavyweight country in the Bitcoin (BTC) mining industry, surpassing China. According to Reuters, the figures are not surprising, considering the recent Chinese government’s crackdown on the crypto sector. China’s current hash rate...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

U.S. Becomes New Hashrate King Following Ongoing Beijing Crackdown

Due to a serendipitous confluence of political, geographical, and jurisdictional stability, as well as low-cost energy in U.S. states, coupled with Beijing’s recent crypto crackdown, bitcoin mining is booming in the U.S. As the world witnessed the virtually overnight shutdown of bitcoin mining in China, the preparation of certain U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

U.S. becomes largest bitcoin mining center following China ban

The United States has overtaken China to account for the largest share of the world’s bitcoin mining, data published on Wednesday by the U.K.’s Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance showed. Chinese authorities banned the activity earlier this year causing miners to shut up shop or move overseas. China’s share of...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
New York State
zycrypto.com

U.S Emerges As The Global Leader In The Bitcoin Mining Industry After China’s Crackdown

China is experiencing an unprecedented challenge to its status as an undisputed crypto mining sector lodestar. New research data indicates that the United States has become the world’s largest bitcoin mining hub, overtaking China for the very first time. This comes as China’s contribution to the bitcoin mining hashing power declines significantly following the government’s ban imposed earlier this year.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

'Unintentional gift': US steps into China's bitcoin breach

The long sheds at North America's largest bitcoin mine look endless in the Texas sun, packed with the type of machines that have helped the United States to become the new global hub for the digital currency. Experts say rule of law and cheap electricity in the United States are a draw for bitcoin miners, whose energy-gulping computers race to unlock units of the currency.
ROCKDALE, TX
cryptocoingossip.com

BIT Mining’s Subsidiary BTC.com to Exit Mainland China

The leading tech-driven crypto mining company plans its exit from mainland Chinese markets amidst recent crackdowns. According to a bulletin from the SEC, the prominent crypto mining firm BIT’s online mining pool subsidiary will leave China. BTC.com will cease its operations and interactions with the mainland Chinese market. The development comes as an act of compliance with local regulations.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Mining Companies#Mining Pool#Renewable Energy#Castle Island Ventures#Riot Blockchain#Foundry Usa#Coinmint
investing.com

BTC.com Disengages Crypto Services in China Amid Crackdown

BTC.com Disengages Crypto Services in China Amid Crackdown. BIT mining pool subsidiary BTC.com leaves mainland China. BTC.com will cease registering new users due to the crypto crackdown. As of Oct 15, BTC started retiring existing accounts. The effect of China’s crypto clampdown continues to affect many businesses and individuals. Thus,...
ECONOMY
hngn.com

US Leads in Cryptocurrency Mining Following China's Ban Earlier This Year; Its Global Share Has Also Increased

Following China's prohibition earlier this year, the United States is now the world leader in cryptocurrency mining, according to University of Cambridge academics. In a recently published article in Newsweek, researchers from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF) stated in an update to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index (CBECI) that cryptocurrency mining in China has virtually vanished after accounting for approximately 75 percent of the worldwide share in September 2019.
MARKETS
News 12

New York ranks among top 10 of happiest states in new report

New York has been ranked in the top 10 happiest states, according to a new report from NiceRX. New York came in ninth, with Hawaii, Connecticut and New Jersey rounding off the top three. Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi came in last. NiceRX said it based its standings on CDC data...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
China
decrypt.co

NFTs Are Still Hot in China, Despite Crypto Crackdown

Kungfu Hero NFT contains many Chinese cultural elements. In July, I formed a thesis that crypto is going through de-Chinalization, a period in which China’s anti-crypto regulation would force miners and centralized exchanges to go on exile, while the rest of the projects go underground. That did play out, as...
ECONOMY
talesbuzz.com

Stock picker Cathie Wood’s firm ARK is leaving New York

Closely watched stock picker Cathie Wood is moving her firm, ARK Investment Management, out of New York City to St. Petersburg, Florida, at the end of the month. In a statement, Wood cited the “Tampa Bay region’s talent, innovative spirit, and quality of life” as reasons for the snub to the Big Apple.
BUSINESS
Awful Announcing

Allison Williams is leaving ESPN over COVID-19 vaccine mandate, says “I am so morally and ethically not aligned with this.”

Disney, ESPN’s parent company, is one of many large corporations requiring all employees to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, which has led to more than 722,000 deaths in the United States. As ESPN PR’s Mike Soltys shared in the first link there (an Aug. 2 Bristol Press piece on the Disney mandate, which was set to kick in this month), ESPN actually put in an earlier mandate of Aug. 1 for the people working live events for them. That included sideline reporters like Allison Williams.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Tampa

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

) — The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
The Intercept

A Florida Anarchist Will Spend Years in Prison for Online Posts Prompted by Jan. 6 Riot

On Tuesday, a Florida judge sentenced Daniel Baker, an anti-fascist activist, to 44 months in federal prison for social media posts that called for armed defense against possible far-right attacks on the state’s Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riots. Baker, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and emergency medical technician trainee, had no previous criminal convictions and has already been held for 10 months of harsh pretrial detention, including seven months in solitary confinement. He never brought a weapon near a government building; he amassed no armed anti-fascist forces; he made no threats on a single individual.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

As the killers who terrorised their families face execution, relatives disagree on whether that adds up to justice

By the time Dylann Roof went on trial, Reverend Sharon Risher was already starting to have her doubts about the death penalty.In 2015, Roof, an avowed white supremacist, shot and killed nine people at a historic Black church in Charleston, South Carolina, after they had welcomed him into their Bible study session. The dead included Reverend Risher’s mother, Ethel Lance, and her cousins Susie and Tywanza Sanders, as well as a number of dear friends. Tywanza, at 26 the youngest victim, died trying to shield Susie, the oldest at 87, from Roof’s gun.He had tried to reason with Roof, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy