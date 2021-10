AMHERST, Mass. – University of Massachusetts field hockey used a trio of second half goals to propel the squad to its third straight victory as the Minutewomen defeated Yale, 3-0 at Gladchuk Field Hockey Complex on Sunday afternoon. The win moves UMass to 9-4 on the season, while the Bulldogs fall to 4-7. UMass fended off a series of penalty corners as the first quarter was winding down, including a pair of clutch saves from Marlise van Tonder, as the teams were scoreless through the opening half.

