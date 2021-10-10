CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3 photo: A big Danny, Erin moment ahead?

cartermatt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 12 episode 3 could prove to be a very exciting episode, especially with the knowledge of what happened in episode 2. For most of that hour, we know that the Reagans were all dancing around something related to Bridget Moynahan’s character of Erin; collectively, they were concerned about making her upset and with that, nobody wanted to lend Anthony a helping hand with his surprise. Eventually, Henry did sign on to work with him, and the story was ultimately all about the family pushing her to run for Manhattan District Attorney.

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘The Talk’ Host Amanda Kloots Speaks on ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Husband’s Death on DWTS Season Premiere

The Talk host Amanda Kloots made her Dancing with the Stars debut last night. With Season 30 of the show kicking off, Kloots spoke about why she chose to join this year. Kloots appeared with her pro partner Alan Bersten last night, performing the tango for their first dance and scoring a 28 out of 40. During the pair’s first meeting, she explained her decision to star on the show now is largely in part to her late husband, Nick Cordero.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Blue Bloods': Vanessa Ray Confirms Eddie and Jamie's Family Future Is a 'Big Topic' (Exclusive)

Blue Bloods fans have been hoping to see Eddie and Jamie take the next step after getting married, and star Vanessa Ray is just as excited to see what kind of family they will have. After spending Season 11 talking about their future, just as Ray's character, Officer Eddie Janko, began taking on more dangerous responsibilities by working undercover. Ray avoided spilling major secrets in an exclusive interview with PopCulture, but she couldn't hide her excitement about the young couple's future.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bridget Moynahan
Person
Donnie Wahlberg
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s Who’s Returning to Guest Star on Next Week’s Episode

The twelfth season of Blue Bloods has just started. And, as the season begins fans see that Frank Reagan has already gone toe-to-toe with New York City’s Mayor, Peter Chase. In last Friday evening’s season-twelve premiere episode of the hit CBS television drama, New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan finds himself with his hands full as New York City crime rates continue to soar.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Bloods#Manhattan#Da
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Is Frank Reagan Leaving the Show?

It’s a question you can expect people to ask more and more as Season 12 of “Blue Bloods” moves forward. The actor behind the Reagan family patriarch, former star of “Magnum P.I.” isn’t the spring chicken he once was. Now 76 years old, Selleck has become the subject of countless retirement rumors. Whether or not there’s any truth to them, well, that remains to be seen.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s What Tom Selleck Thinks About Frank Having Love Interest on the Show

During its many seasons on television, “Blue Bloods” has followed the Reagan family as they have faced challenging cases, controversial issues, and many other stressful situations. While these situations are typically very interesting for viewers, the relationships between the show’s characters are what keep people coming back season after season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
Popculture

'Blue Bloods': Reagan Family Makes Shocking Revelation at Season Premiere Dinner Table

Blue Bloods came roaring back with the Season 12 premiere, "Hate is Hate," Friday night. The episode was packed to the gills with four stories that each led the Reagan family to question their faith in the way the New York Police Department handles things. Even Commissioner Frank Reagan grew frustrated because he hand to handle Mayor Peter Chase's recent budget cuts. It all built to a surprising admission from every member of the family during the dinner scene. (Spoilers follow!)
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS star Michael Weatherly sparks mass fan reaction with latest post

NCIS star Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans with his latest post. Taking to Twitter this week, the 53-year-old actor shared a throwback photo of himself and co-star Cote de Pablo from the set of the naval drama - and fans were all saying the same thing in the replies!
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Actor Amy Carlson Thinks Fans Were So Heartbroken Over Linda Reagan’s Death

There is no question about it — Blue Bloods actress Amy Carlson connected on a different level with fans of the show. The 53-year-old Amy Carlson has been around the block a time or two when it comes to her acting career. By now, she is a well known actress having starred in shows like NBC’s Third Watch and Another World. But she is perhaps she is most famous for her distintive role as Linda Reagan in Blue Bloods. However, her character died in a helicopter crash after seven seasons of the show.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Why ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Said it Was ‘Inevitable’ That He Would Direct Episodes of Show

It’s not like Donnie Wahlberg is a stranger to the world of television. The Blue Bloods star has been acting regularly since the mid-1990s. From performances on stage with his group, The New Kids On The Block to appearances in films such as The Sixth Sense with Bruce Willis; Bullet, with Mickie Rourke; or Mel Gibson’s Ransom, Wahlberg’s professional accomplishments has only continued to grow over the years.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Star Vanessa Ray Teases 'Masterpiece' Premiere Scene Courtesy of Tom Selleck (Exclusive)

The Blue Bloods Season 12 premiere will feature a "masterpiece" scene, thanks to input from star Tom Selleck. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture to preview the upcoming season, star Vanessa Ray gave insight into how important Selleck is to the show, not just as its lead star. Selleck took an extra interest in one of Ray's scenes with co-star Lauren Patton, which Ray teased as one of the best moments from the premiere thanks to the TV legend's suggestions.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy