Spencer Brown's always stood out from the rest. "I was always the biggest kid in the class," the 6'8" Bills tackle said. "The growth spurt when everything came together was between my junior and senior year. I gained two inches every year when I was in high school. I was 6'2, 6'4, 6'6, 6'8. I gained two inches every year, but when the whole mind and body and spirit all came together to form one thing was my senior year. That's when everything skyrocketed. I was okay my junior year, but senior year is when it really took off."

