San Diego State Recap: Aztecs Easily Take Down New Mexico 31-7.

By Erwin Mendoza
mwwire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego State Recap: Aztecs Easily Take Down New Mexico 31-7. Aztecs face former coaches and dominate in reunion. San Diego State opened Mountain West play against the New Mexico Lobos with a victory over former Aztec coaches Rocky Long and Danny Gonzalez. The familiarity between the programs did not matter much as San Diego State continued their head-to-head win streak to 8 straight. The former Aztec coaches are rebuilding the Lobos to match up with San Diego State, but their current roster can’t compete.

