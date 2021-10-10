Three Flyers players who deserve to have their numbers retired

This past offseason, the Flyers and Chuck Fletcher spent a lot of time in the lab. Fletcher made a number of pretty significant moves to go out with the old, and in with the new. The defense suddenly found itself with some solid additions in front of Carter Hart, as Ryan Ellis and Rasmus Ristolainen look to bolster the six blueliners. Jake Voracek was traded for Cam Atkinson. A plethora of smaller moves were made as well. After all was set and done, the Flyers found themselves with a sharpshooter, two solid defensemen, and an extra $625,000 in cap space.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO