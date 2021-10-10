CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Derek Carr, Raiders won't discuss extension until offseason

By Rory Parks
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21hhWy_0cN1zJbq00
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Raiders QB Derek Carr has played well over the first four weeks of the 2021 campaign, throwing for nearly 350 yards per game and eight touchdowns against three interceptions while completing over 64% of his passes. Despite the success, Carr will not be discussing a contract extension during the season, as Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

In 2017, Carr inked a five-year, $125M contract that made him the highest-paid player in the league at the time. Now, however, his $25M AAV is the 14th-highest mark among quarterbacks, which is one of the reasons why his name continues to crop up in trade rumors. He is signed through the 2022 season.

As Schefter notes, Carr never intended to talk contract during the year, instead preferring to wait until the upcoming offseason. So it’s not as if this represents a change in thinking for Carr, who remains committed to staying with the Raiders for his entire career.

“I’d probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else,” Carr said this summer. “I am a Raider for my entire life. I’m going to root for one team for the rest of my life — it’s the Raiders. So, I just feel that so strong in my heart I don’t need a perfect situation … to make things right. I’d rather go down with the ship, you know what I’m saying, if I have to.”

The Raiders themselves are perfectly content to wait until the offseason as well. Las Vegas is right up against the salary cap at the moment, and while a Carr extension could reduce his 2021 cap number, the club will have more money to spend in 2022 as a result of the cash influx it has realized as a result of the move to Sin City. The salary cap is also expected to increase over the next several years, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to fit a new contract for Carr on the books, even if it will be considerably more expensive than his current one.

Carr’s comeback attempt against the Chargers last week fell a bit short, but the Raiders are still 3-1 and will get a chance to improve on that mark at home against the Bears Sunday afternoon. If Carr can lead his club to a playoff berth in a loaded AFC West, he will have a particularly strong case for a contract in the $40M/year ballpark.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Derek Carr Reveals His True Feelings On Jon Gruden

Members of the Las Vegas Raiders have been left to answer questions this week in the wake of Jon Gruden’s resignation on Monday night. The latest individual to weigh in on the controversy looming over the organization was starting quarterback Derek Carr. Carr got straight to the point during his...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Adam Schefter
RaiderMaven

McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
NFL
Yardbarker

Teddy Bridgewater Dishes on Relationship with Raiders QB Derek Carr

Just after leading the Minnesota Vikings to an 11-5 finish and an NFC North crown, which earned him a Pro Bowl nod, Teddy Bridgewater suffered a freak, grievous knee injury during offseason workouts. His career was under threat and many believed he'd never play again. Bridgewater wasn't about to go...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Chargers#American Football#Espn Com
The Spun

Derek Carr Has Blunt Suggestion For Rest Of The NFL

Following Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Derek Carr has had to answer some tough questions about his former coach. Speaking to the media this week, Carr appeared to want to address the fact that Gruden is the only one who has had his emails exposed for the world to see. He suggested that all head coaches and general managers show their emails too.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Is Derek Carr really that much worse under pressure?

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has looked remarkably solid thus far in 2021. After years of failing to live up to his MVP-caliber season in 2015, Carr was starting to look like his former self once again, then the Chargers reminded everyone just how average Carr has been over the last six years. After the game, Chargers’ star defensive end Joey Bosa told The Athletic that the team knew as soon as they got a decent amount of pressure on Carr, he would fold.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr responds to Joey Bosa's criticism

It wasn’t the Chargers’ victory over the Raiders that made headlines following the Monday night matchup. Instead, it was what edge defender Joey Bosa said about quarterback Derek Carr that drew the attention. Bosa was asked about pressuring Carr, who was sacked four times and hit seven times, at his...
NFL
ESPN

How well is Derek Carr performing this season? Former Raiders MVP Rich Gannon breaks it down

HENDERSON, Nev. -- There is something oddly familiar about what Rich Gannon sees when the Las Vegas Raiders are on offense and Derek Carr is surveying the line of scrimmage. Déjà vu, much, when it comes to similarities between Carr, who is in his fourth season in Jon Gruden's offense, and Gannon, who was in his fourth year in the same scheme back in 2002?
NFL
NFL

Raiders QB Derek Carr: Joey Bosa 'did piss me off, so good job for that'

Derek Carr traveled the high road when asked about the verbal blast he took from Joey Bosa in the aftermath of the Los Angeles Chargers' 28-14 win on Monday night, but that doesn't mean the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback wasn't angered. He's human, after all, and beyond that a competitive...
NFL
On3.com

Joey Bosa rips into Derek Carr following win over Raiders

Joey Bosa didn’t hold back when explaining the key to success to beating Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr. “We knew once we hit him a few times, he really gets shook,” Bosa said after the game. And you saw on (Covington’s) sack, he was pretty much curling into a ball before we even got back there. Great dude, great player…but we know once you get pressure on him, he kind of shuts down.”
NFL
NFL

Raiders' Derek Carr on Hunter Renfrow's pass breakup: 'That was an amazing play'

Lost amid the mistakes that cost the Las Vegas Raiders in a 28-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night was the erasure of what would've been one of the biggest among them: a fake punt that wide receiver ﻿Hunter Renfrow﻿ foiled with a defensive play that was spectacularly instinctive for an offensive player.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy