CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Do you have a heart and a glowstick? Put some ACL Fest respect on Rüfüs du Sol's name

Austin 360
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Sink in and dance with us,” Rüfüs du Sol singer Tyrone Lindqvist asked of Honda Stage patrons. Saturday night at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, the headliner from Sydney apparently pulled the short straw and was stuck playing opposite superstar Billie Eilish. The three-piece electronic pop band did its darndest and connected with strangers via its wistful romanticism. Less so the droning red lights, and later, blue lights.

www.austin360.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Austin American-Statesman

Did you listen to girl in red's ACL Fest queer group therapy session?

There's no filter, and then there's girl in red. The Norwegian singer-songwriter (real name Marie Ulven, who stylizes her stage name in lowercase letters) performs alt-rock therapy. Her opening song, the Spotify playlist mainstay "Serotonin," cruised through the speakers with emotional trigger alerts on DEFCON 1 on Saturday at Austin City Limits Music Festival.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
magneticmag.com

Festival Review: The Best of ACL 2021 Weekend 1 With RÜFÜS DU SOL, Erykah Badu, Billie Eilish & More

Austin City Limits, produced by C3 Presents is back! The only thing we didn't miss was this Texas heat. Taking place at Zilker Park, located just miles away from downtown Austin, Zilker is a massive landscape with a beautiful view of downtown Austin. The heat was deadly, but ACL did a great job providing cooling fans, shaded areas, water stations, and more to keep everyone safe. This is one of our favorite festivals because of the musical diversity C3 brings to the lineup. There was tons of great music all weekend long from hip-hop, EDM, pop, and Reggaeton. ACL kicked off last weekend, Friday, October 1 to Sunday, October 3. Since the lineups almost mirror each other for both weekends, you can use this recap as a way to see who you should check out weekend 2, kicking off today.
MUSIC
beatportal.com

Artist of the Month: RÜFÜS DU SOL

Harry Levin goes deep with Australian superstars RÜFÜS DU SOL on their most organic album yet, Surrender. In many ways, the measure of the human race is defined by how the species has used technology to affect their environment. As humanity advances, technology plays a larger role in civilization, which in turn affects humanity’s relationship with nature, and with the world around them.
MUSIC
CultureMap Austin

Our picks for the buzzworthy acts you can’t miss at ACL Fest weekend two

Weekend two of ACL Music Fest is here, and unlike the event’s first go-around, the weather forecast is looking very sunny and dry. Check out these non-headliner shows (and our daily headliner picks) for this weekend, both local and visiting, and be sure to take a glance at our weekend one recommendations, as some of those artists are also playing round two of the fest.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Austin 360

Guess what: If you saw AG Club at ACL Fest, you're part of AG Club now

Alongside a video montage of their performance at Austin City Limits Music Festival's first weekend, the hip-hop clan AG Club posted an Instagram caption this week: “Our most lit recap yet.”. I’m not going to beat that comprehensive rundown, but I can say that the Bay Area collective brought enough...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Three Generations of Writers Reflect on ACL Fest 2021

Inaugural year, 2002, the Austin City Limits Music Festival ran one weekend only, Sat.-Sun., Sept. 28-29. Los Lobos, Gillian Welch, Wilco, Robert Randolph: rootsy, rockist, and locally simpatico. Arc Angels closed a dimly lit Zilker Park as a couple anonymous hippie chicks serenaded me under said cloak of darkness. Free, mostly white, and terminally single, I’d settled here a decade earlier, yet reexperienced that moment all over again: Austin rules.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin 360

Uno mas! The final day of ACL Fest 2021 is here, and Nané has arrived, too

You guys. We've walked through the gates of hell (rain delays and muddy pits) and seen the face of god (Doja Cat). And finally, the last day of the second weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival is here. Gates opened at 11 a.m. Sunday, and a rising Austin talent kicked things off with a breakout set for the books.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin 360

The epic highs and mumbly lows of KennyHoopla's ACL Fest set

The DJ shouted from the top: "Are you with us, Austin?" For a few songs there Sunday at Austin City Limits Music Festival, it was touch and go. The Ohio-born, Wisconsin-based punk performer came to the fest armed with a discography full of goes-hard, windows-down emo anthems. The audience was ready to hit it; people knew the words, which is really all an artist can ask for.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acl Fest
Austin 360

Fingers, hands and arms up: Every song's an anthem when Missio plays an ACL Fest set in the sun

A sunny afternoon might not seem the best setting for the music of Missio, a local electronica group whose heavy, hard-edged music seems generally best-suited for the other side of midnight. But on Saturday at ACL Fest, the band's fans enthusiastically brought the darkness into the light, raising their arms high and singing along often during an hourlong set that showed yet another side of what makes up Austin music.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin 360

Catch up on Jxdn, ACL Fest's rising pop-punk prince keeping the Blink-182 dynasty alive

No, you didn't show up too early for Machine Gun Kelly. (I get it, his giant pill bottle prop is visible on the stage.) But you're not far off. The peroxide prince playing pop-punk at Austin City Limits Music Festival in the early afternoon on Friday was Jxdn. He's MGK's own tour opening act, but more to the point, he seems to be the future of the genre.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Sydney
Austin 360

Cautious Clay saxophones home at ACL Fest Weekend 2

Cautious Clay brought down the house — well, field — with his saxophone playing on Sunday, the last day of Weekend 2 of Austin City Limits Music Festival. He played a flute, too. By the end of his set, which started at 3:30 p.m. on the Miller Lite Stage, we'd...
AUSTIN, TX
101x.com

Xposure | ACL Fest Edition

Welcome to this week’s special edition of Xposure! I am going to take you inside Zilker Park to hear some of my favorite acts from ACL Fest 2021. KennyHoopla – how will i rest in peace if i’m burried by the side of a highway?. Modest Mouse – We Are...
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

Alive and Kicking: RÜFÜS DU SOL celebrate new album with stadium shows

Alive and Kicking: Australian, L.A.-based electronic project RÜFÜS DU SOL are not used to playing stadiums. They’ve performed in big venues around the world – prestigious theaters and arenas. But they were dipping their toes into deeper waters when they were booked to play the Banc of California Stadium. When they sold 70,000 tickets in three days, and then a second date was confirmed, and then a third, it was clear that something big was happening.
MUSIC
Austin 360

The ballad of Trixie Mattel, ACL Fest's first singing drag queen

These are not thirsty glimpses caught while hunting for a peek at Billie Eilish, no. Let's cut to the chase, or cut to the crease, as the case may be. Austin City Limits Music Festival has never seen anyone like Trixie Mattel. The drag superstar — winner of "RuPaul's Drag...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy