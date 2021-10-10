Do you have a heart and a glowstick? Put some ACL Fest respect on Rüfüs du Sol's name
“Sink in and dance with us,” Rüfüs du Sol singer Tyrone Lindqvist asked of Honda Stage patrons. Saturday night at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, the headliner from Sydney apparently pulled the short straw and was stuck playing opposite superstar Billie Eilish. The three-piece electronic pop band did its darndest and connected with strangers via its wistful romanticism. Less so the droning red lights, and later, blue lights.www.austin360.com
