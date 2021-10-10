CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outlander drops first-look footage at season 6

By Michele Theil
digitalspy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans have been waiting for Outlander to return after the explosive season five finale, and now Starz has dropped a teaser for the new season so we can know what to expect. During the show's panel at New York Comic Con, Starz released the footage, showing that winter has arrived at the Ridge in North Carolina. Our favourite characters Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) are concerned about the forthcoming war when redcoats descend, with Claire saying, "It's starting. The storm, the war, it's almost here."

