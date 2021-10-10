Arsenal stay perfect by easing past Everton

Frida Maanum celebrates her first Women’s Super League goal in Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Everton (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Arsenal maintained their 100 per cent start to the Women’s Super League season by beating Everton 3-0.

The Gunners led 2-0 at half-time through Katie McCabe’s superb volley from outside the penalty area and Lotte Wubben-Moy’s header.

Frida Maanum added a late third – the Norway winger’s first in the WSL – to seal Arsenal’s fifth straight league win.

Frida Maanum scores Arsenal’s third (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Jonas Eidevall’s side extended their lead at the top of the table to three points, with Chelsea now up to second on goal difference after Tottenham lost their perfect start.

Chelsea needed late goals from Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby to finally break winless Leicester’s resistance in a 2-0 home victory.

Substitute Harder converted Jessie Fleming’s cut-back from close range with eight minutes left and Kirby added a second in stoppage time to seal Chelsea’s fourth league win of the season.

Fran Kirby scores to secure a 2-0 win for Chelsea (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Tottenham’s 100 per cent start to the season was halted in 2-1 defeat at Brighton, where visiting striker Rachel Williams was sent off.

Lee Geum-min gave Brighton a half-time lead and Williams was dismissed for a second yellow-card offence before Victoria Williams added Brighton’s second.

Kit Graham reduced the deficit with two minutes remaining, but Brighton held on for their third league win of the season.

Felicity Gibbons and Kayleigh Green celebrate with fans after their victory (Kieran Cleeves/PA) (PA Wire)

Reading snapped a four-game losing run and climbed off the foot of the table after beating Aston Villa 3-0 at the Madejski Stadium.

Norway winger Amalie Eikeland, Rachel Rowe and Natasha Dowie all produced clinical finishes as the Royals led 3-0 at half-time.

Natasha Dowie is mobbed after scoring (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Birmingham ended their four-game losing run and secured their first point of the season in a 1-1 draw at West Ham.

Blues skipper Louise Quinn’s close-range finish cancelled out Claudia Walker’s second-half opener for West Ham, who were denied a third straight league win.