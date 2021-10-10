CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowans Show Off Their Best Halloween Costumes Ever [GALLERY]

By Courtlin
 6 days ago
I LOVE HALLOWEEN. Honestly, I may love it more now than I did as a kid! I definitely don't get as much candy as I used to, but my costumes have really improved over the years!. When I was little, my mom was a big believer in do-it-yourself costumes. She once made me an angel costume out of a sheet and white feathers, and when I was a toddler, she put together an adorable Little Bo Peep costume. There was one year where she turned me into a homemade Beanie Baby. She even gave me an ear tag with a little poem she wrote in it! I think that's where my love of DIY costumes began.

State
Iowa State
Iowa Government
Person
Big Show
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa

