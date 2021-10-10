Peninsula Symphonic Band commissions new work for 30th season

After waiting over a year to celebrate its 30th Anniversary, the Peninsula Symphonic Band is commissioning a new work for its concert band from a renowned composer. Randall Standridge was commissioned by the Sturgeon Bay High School Band years ago to compose “Vanishing Point”. Music Director Jason Palmer says the Peninsula Symphonic Band is planning for several performances this fall and winter before starting up again in April. A Veterans Day performance is planned along with two holiday concerts. Palmer says the band has been preparing in-person weekly since Labor Day.