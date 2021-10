The Red Sox were hoping to at least delay the reveal of their ALCS opponent to Wednesday with Chicago forcing a Game Five with a Tuesday win, but their wishes were not granted. Houston looked like the better team in this series, and they made sure to finish this one in convincing fashion. Lance McCullers got the start for the Astros again after pitching extremely well in Game One, and he did it again. The righty went only four innings, but he allowed just a single run to give his offense a chance to put runs on the board.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO