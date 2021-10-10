Jennifer Lopez flashes her sculpted abs in the coord of our dreams on date night with Ben Affleck

The last time George Clooney and Ben Affleck worked together on a project, the result was “Argo.” It won them both Oscars as producers when the 2012 drama steamrolled to a Best Picture victory at the 85th annual Academy Awards. But now, nine years, the two Hollywood icons have teamed up on something new, and with a new dynamic: an adaptation of the best-selling memoir “The Tender Bar,” in which Affleck stars and Clooney directs. “It’s been a long few years and it’s been pretty divisive and pretty mean-spirited, in general, for all of us. I’ve been part of it; I’ve...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO