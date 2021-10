Holden, MA - For 16 years, the group Dan's Fans has been taking part in the Worcester County walk to end Alzheimer's. The group walked in memory of Dan Harrington Sunday, who was the long-time owner of Sunnyside Ford. Harrington ran the business for more than 40 years before sadly passing away in 2008 as a result of the disease. The team is made up of more than 30 members, who are hoping to shed light and raise money towards a cure.

HOLDEN, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO