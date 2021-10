While the 6/8-pin power connector has become pretty the standard for graphics cards over the last 8 years, the system has definitely started to run into some limitations. Largely, the fact that each cable can only provide a maximum of around 150 watts of power. With the (rumoured) upcoming release of the Nvidia 3090 Ti, therefore, it’s already understood that a new power connector would be necessary to ensure it could work correctly. – With the upcoming launch of the Gen5 PCIe platform, however, following a report via Videocardz, images have appeared online, appearing to show what should represent the ‘new standard’ for upcoming GPU designs.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO