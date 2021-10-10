Stompboxtober Day 10: Truetone VS-XO

Enter here for your chance to WIN a Keeley Electronics D&M Drive!. The D&M Drive is the perfect storm of Drive and Boost. The D&M offers a gorgeous sounding high-voltage Boost side which is designed to impart the perfect tone on any amp that needs to be pushed. No longer will you wonder what the perfect clean boost should be. As you roll things up, the drive morphs your tone into singing gold. A sexy and smoothly saturated midrange voice appears which breathes confidence. The Drive side offers everything you would want in a powerful gain stage. From flat honest overdrive that is perfect for any set of chords to searing hot lead work with tons of sustain. The Drive is the perfect counterpoint to the Boost. Not only does each side of the pedal provide rewarding guitar tones, they can be used to stack together for an out-of-this-world experience. The pro switching system developed for the D&M Drive allows you to select which side of the pedal comes first. What's more, you can configure the pedal to work in a pro switching system like the G2 for independent Boost/Drive use!

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO