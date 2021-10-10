CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stompboxtober Day 10: Truetone VS-XO

By Premier Guitar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnter here for your chance to WIN a Truetone VS-XO! Giveaway Ends October 11, 2021. Two independently voiced and adjustable overdrive pedals in one box. In the words of the good people at Sweetwater, "The VS-XO is a whole lot more than your ordinary (or even extraordinary) overdrive pedal - it's like adding a pair of independent preamps to your rig. Each of the VS-XO's foot-switchable channels provides you with plenty of drive, tone control, and even discrete I/O that you can arrange and stack however you like. If you're looking for a new way to get amazing guitar tone, then the VS-XO is it!"

