CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Todd Monken Continues Impressive Start

By Evan Crowell
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rG4Pv_0cN1MYLu00

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken continues to exceed expectations in his second season with Georgia, and his impressive efforts continued against Auburn.

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels missed his third game this season dealing with a lat injury, and luckily Stetson Bennett IV is playing with a hot hand through his three games in relief of Daniels.

Bennett IV has been impressive in his opportunities this year, in part because of his execution, but Monken deserves some credit for putting Bennett in advantageous situations.

Georgia scored 37 and 34 points in the past two games, and both efforts came against top-25 teams. Several factors are contributing to the offensive success, but everything stems back to Monken.

Monken is finding a way to create explosive offense while keeping opposing defenses on their toes, all with a backup at the helm. For example, Georgia threw the ball only eleven times against Arkansas and had just one passing play over twenty yards.

Against Auburn, Georgia had four pass plays over twenty yards, including a 60-yard touchdown to wide receiver Ladd McConkey. The scheming of Monken concluded with several throws downfield for Bennett, which ultimately propelled Georgia to victory.

Monken continues to lean on his running game in the process, running the ball 49 times for 201 yards. Five running backs went over 35 yards illustrating how well-rounded their rotation is.

Many were expecting a high-flying aerial attack from Georgia with a full season Daniels this season, and while this still could happen, that dream has yet to come to fruition. Despite this, fans should be happy that Georgia can put up points in bunches by doing many things well, especially without the starting quarterback and a banged-up cast of receivers.

While high-powered passing attacks are fun, the teams that do a little bit of everything usually find themselves in the College Football Playoff. In past years Georgia was one-dimensional, running the ball repeatedly without any real passing attack.

This season, Georgia boasts an efficient passing attack with or without Daniels. The only difference being Monken allows Daniels to read the entire field and process defenses while conversely getting Bennett into open space and play with his feet.

Monken won't allow Georgia to play out of the proverbial phone booth this year, making them one of the most dangerous offenses to defend. Defensive coordinators have to prepare for a little bit of everything, and in the end, Monken will always have this offense one step ahead.

You May Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops pays Georgia the ultimate compliment after Kentucky loss

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Many college football observers consider the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs the real deal. Mark Stoops can be included in that group. After Kentucky’s 30-13 loss to No. 1 UGA, Stoops paid Kirby Smart’s squad the ultimate compliment. The 2021 college football season has been a...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Sad Texas Fans Is Going Viral

This afternoon’s home game against No. 12 Oklahoma State did not go as Texas fans hoped it would. The 25th-ranked Longhorns jumped out to a 24-13 lead early in the third quarter only to fall apart after that. Oklahoma State scored 19 unanswered points to leave Austin with a 32-24 win.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: Epic Nick Saban Sideline Blowup Is Going Viral

Nick Saban has had a pretty stressful week trying to help his players refocus following Alabama’s stunning upset loss to unranked Texas A&M last Saturday. He reached a breaking point on Saturday night against Mississippi State. Alabama led Mississippi State 21-6 late in the second quarter. Saban wasn’t satisfied. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Brutal Christian McCaffrey News

When Christian McCaffrey went down with a hamstring injury in Week 3, the Carolina Panthers didn’t place their star back on the injured reserve. It was an optimistic move by the organization. Unfortunately, McCaffrey’s recovery is taking longer than expected. The Panthers placed McCaffrey, who’s missed two straight games with...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
Person
Todd Monken
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football
FanSided

Nebraska Football: The Adrian Martinez experiment needs to end

Nebraska football fell to 3-5 after losing yet another winnable game. Here are three takeaways from a terrible loss for the Huskers. Scott Frost has a major problem. As a head coach, every once in a while, you need to win a game you shouldn’t. Even more importantly, you need to win the games you should and on Saturday against Minnesota, Nebraska football failed to do that once again (Illinois was another egregious example).
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
shakinthesouthland.com

Syracuse Has Renewed My Faith in Hate

The off week is exactly what I needed to overcome the shock of Clemson’s early-season abomination and recalibrate my hate. I admit it, after losing to NC State, the hate that I normally aim at the heart of the opponent has been aimed inward (not that the Tigers didn’t deserve hate after losing to that scummy, second rate outfit from Raleigh...no Drew...focus...focus the hate on Syracuse, don’t think about NC State). After another near humbling, and this time from a team hailing from almost Boston, if Clemson isn’t aware of its own mortality yet, I don’t think anything I say will help.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Clemson HC Dabo Swinney drops 16-word truth bomb on DJ Uiagalelei-led offense after Syracuse game

Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers were expected to experience some regression in the 2021 college football season after losing quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne to the NFL over the offseason. But even when considering those huge subtractions from the offense, Clemson is definitely one that’s been underperforming on that side of the ball, and DJ Uiagalelei is catching heat, as he continues to search for stability under center.
NFL
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
902
Followers
918
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy