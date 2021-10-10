Todd Monken Continues Impressive Start

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken continues to exceed expectations in his second season with Georgia, and his impressive efforts continued against Auburn.

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels missed his third game this season dealing with a lat injury, and luckily Stetson Bennett IV is playing with a hot hand through his three games in relief of Daniels.

Bennett IV has been impressive in his opportunities this year, in part because of his execution, but Monken deserves some credit for putting Bennett in advantageous situations.

Georgia scored 37 and 34 points in the past two games, and both efforts came against top-25 teams. Several factors are contributing to the offensive success, but everything stems back to Monken.

Monken is finding a way to create explosive offense while keeping opposing defenses on their toes, all with a backup at the helm. For example, Georgia threw the ball only eleven times against Arkansas and had just one passing play over twenty yards.

Against Auburn, Georgia had four pass plays over twenty yards, including a 60-yard touchdown to wide receiver Ladd McConkey. The scheming of Monken concluded with several throws downfield for Bennett, which ultimately propelled Georgia to victory.

Monken continues to lean on his running game in the process, running the ball 49 times for 201 yards. Five running backs went over 35 yards illustrating how well-rounded their rotation is.

Many were expecting a high-flying aerial attack from Georgia with a full season Daniels this season, and while this still could happen, that dream has yet to come to fruition. Despite this, fans should be happy that Georgia can put up points in bunches by doing many things well, especially without the starting quarterback and a banged-up cast of receivers.

While high-powered passing attacks are fun, the teams that do a little bit of everything usually find themselves in the College Football Playoff. In past years Georgia was one-dimensional, running the ball repeatedly without any real passing attack.

This season, Georgia boasts an efficient passing attack with or without Daniels. The only difference being Monken allows Daniels to read the entire field and process defenses while conversely getting Bennett into open space and play with his feet.

Monken won't allow Georgia to play out of the proverbial phone booth this year, making them one of the most dangerous offenses to defend. Defensive coordinators have to prepare for a little bit of everything, and in the end, Monken will always have this offense one step ahead.

