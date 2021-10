The 11th annual Brew at The Zoo, presented by The Friends of Brookgreen Gardens, is coming up on Saturday, November 6th. This fall favorite will give guests the opportunity to sip craft brews from local breweries including Tidal Creek, Grand Strand, New South, and Crooked Hammock while enjoying food from local food trucks, listening to live music, and taking an evening stroll through Brookgreen’s Lowcountry Zoo, all while contributing to the missions of Brookgreen Gardens. The Lowcountry Zoo features animals native to our area, in habitats as close to their natural homes as possible.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO