Eagles vs. Panthers: Who has the edge at each position?

Both teams are missing key players on both sides of the ball and as kickoff approaches, we’ve previewing each position.
QB -- Push
Both quarterbacks are athletic, with Darnold being the better overall passer from a natural ability. They are both making plays with their legs while keeping negative plays down.
RB -- Eagles
With McCaffrey out, the Eagles get the edge at this position on the strength of Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell combined. Chuba Hubbard will start in place of Carolina’s injured star, while Gainwell could have his coming out party, as Nick Sirianni employs a co-RB.
WR -- Push
Carolina has DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr., and Robby Anderson in a talented and explosive wide receiving corps. Philadelphia will counter with DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, and Quez Watkins.
Watkins’s emergence is the only reason the Panthers don’t get the edge.
TE -- Eagles
With Ertz and Goedert on the roster, Philadelphia easily has the edge in talent.
OL -- Eagles
Both teams have injuries along the offensive line and multiple players out. With Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, and Jack Driscoll, Philadelphia still has the better talent.
LB -- Panthers
Carolina will be without Shaq Thompson and they still are the more talented group with Haason Reddick among the NFL’s best.
CB -- Eagles
Darius Slay and Steven Nelson are the better duos, as Carolina counters with Donte Jackson and C.J. Henderson. Stephon Gilmore is two weeks away from joining the roster as well.
Safety -- Push
Jeremy Chinn is better than both Anthony Harris and Rodney McLeod.
PHILADELPHIA — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers keep losing key players and stockpiling victories. Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes, Leonard Fournette ran for two scores and the Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 on Thursday night. The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers (5-1) lost another cornerback when three-time All-Pro Richard...
