Eagles vs. Panthers: Who has the edge at each position?

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Eagles and Panthers are set to match up in an important Week 5 showdown that could all but push Philadelphia out of any playoff hopes.

Both teams are missing key players on both sides of the ball and as kickoff approaches, we’ve previewing each position.

QB -- Push

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to pass looking at wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (88) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Both quarterbacks are athletic, with Darnold being the better overall passer from a natural ability. They are both making plays with their legs while keeping negative plays down.

RB -- Eagles

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) reacts in front of Kansas City Chiefs safety L’Jarius Sneed (38) after a first down reception during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With McCaffrey out, the Eagles get the edge at this position on the strength of Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell combined. Chuba Hubbard will start in place of Carolina’s injured star, while Gainwell could have his coming out party, as Nick Sirianni employs a co-RB.

WR -- Push

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes (21) breaks up a pass attempt to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina has DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr., and Robby Anderson in a talented and explosive wide receiving corps. Philadelphia will counter with DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, and Quez Watkins.

Watkins’s emergence is the only reason the Panthers don’t get the edge.

TE -- Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 03: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field on October 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

With Ertz and Goedert on the roster, Philadelphia easily has the edge in talent.

OL -- Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce plays during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Both teams have injuries along the offensive line and multiple players out. With Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, and Jack Driscoll, Philadelphia still has the better talent.

LB -- Panthers

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) reacts against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina will be without Shaq Thompson and they still are the more talented group with Haason Reddick among the NFL’s best.

CB -- Eagles

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Slay and Steven Nelson are the better duos, as Carolina counters with Donte Jackson and C.J. Henderson. Stephon Gilmore is two weeks away from joining the roster as well.

Safety -- Push

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) is stopped on a run by Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, with help from Morgan Fox (91) in the first half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Jeremy Chinn is better than both Anthony Harris and Rodney McLeod.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
