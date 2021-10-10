Time to Float your Teeth by Carolyn Tucker

My first horse was named Judy but she didn’t stick around very long after she fell from my good graces when she bit me in the belly. She used her teeth in a harmful way. My next horse was an 11-year-old sorrel gelding named Lucky. He hung around for a long time because he was disciplined and gentle. After a few years, his teeth started doing goofy things and he had to have them floated. Recently, I found myself in the dentist’s chair because a tiny piece of tooth chipped away and I had to have it repaired with some phony enamel stuff. As I scooted out of the chair and stood up, I put my upper and lower teeth together and exclaimed, “It’s too high, it’s too high!” I’m sure that wasn’t the proper description of my teeth catastrophe, but the dentist interpreted it correctly. He directed me to get back in the chair and he grabbed his Dremel and floated my tooth. I walked out with happy chompers because my bite was made right.