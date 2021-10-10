College football SP+ rankings after Week 6
Week 6 of the 2021 college football season was the wildest and most thrilling yet for an increasingly wild and thrilling campaign. Alabama lost, Oklahoma and Texas played maybe the greatest game in the history of their storied rivalry, Ole Miss and Arkansas lived up to their "most underrated rivalry" status and then some, and the Big Ten got wild after sundown with Iowa outlasting Penn State and Michigan surviving a massive test from Nebraska.www.espn.com
