Reds’ Jonathan India, Tyler Stephenson make All-Rookie Team

By Doug Gray
redlegnation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Reds had a winning season in 2021. A big part of what helped them get there is the performance from two rookies. Jonathan India seems to be the front runner for National League Rookie of the Year, and Tyler Stephenson will probably grab a few votes himself. Both players were named to Baseball America’s All-Rookie team. Unlike the MLB Awards that are handed out, Baseball America’s All-Rookie team is for the entire league, not just the American and National League’s as separate entities.

www.redlegnation.com

