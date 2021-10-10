Georgia is No. 1 in USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll for first time since 2008 after Alabama loss
A little over a month of chaotic college football results had not impacted the top of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll – until now. Georgia takes over the No. 1 ranking thanks to another convincing win at Auburn coupled with Alabama’s loss at Texas A&M. The Bulldogs, who had held the No. 2 position throughout the regular season, hold the top spot for the first time since the preseason poll of 2008.www.lcsun-news.com
