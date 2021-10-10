Georgia is No. 1 in USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll for first time since 2008 after Alabama loss

Ole Miss is in the midst of an open week, which gives it plenty of time to prepare for Alabama on Oct. 2 in Tuscaloosa. Lane Kiffin and the 3-0 Rebels can issue a statement to the rest of the SEC — and the entire country — that they’re not a team to be ignored in the College Football Playoff race. It’s set to be an alluring matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium and will unsurprisingly be the “SEC on CBS”‘s featured Saturday afternoon game.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 23 DAYS AGO