Looking at Smriti Mandhana as leader but will give good thought before deciding: Ramesh Powar

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueensland [Australia], October 10 (ANI): Indian women's cricket team head coach Ramesh Powar is optimistic about star opener Smriti Mandhana leading the side in the future. However, Powar also said that the management will not hurry on the decision. "We are looking at her (Smriti ) as a leader as...

Smriti Mandhana
Ramesh Powar
India
