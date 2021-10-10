Looking at Smriti Mandhana as leader but will give good thought before deciding: Ramesh Powar

Just before the announcement of the T20 World Cup opening ceremony, life was static and without any pleasures. In the same way, the announcement of the schedule of the T20 World Cup has added much happiness to the lives of the individuals. After the announcement of dates, everyone started to find places where they will go and cherish the most. No doubt, among the prevailing situation of the pandemic, everyone's life was stuck. Hence, this kind of situation has arisen the occasions of happiness and pleasures in the lives of many people.

