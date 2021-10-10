Worker critically hurt in 3-story fall down elevator shaft
ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. (AP) — A construction worker was critically injured in a three-story fall down an elevator shaft at a New Jersey construction site, authorities said. Chief Michael Foligno of the Elmwood Park police department said the 23-year-old man was working at the top of the elevator shaft being built in a new apartment building at about 11 a.m. Saturday when he fell to the bottom, NJ.com reported.www.newjerseynewsnetwork.com
