How to Watch ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
A popular favorite among many kids in the 90s, the Nickelodeon series Legends of the Hidden Temple is now an adult series on The CW. And since the grown-ups have taken over, there is more on the line than ever before; tougher challenges in an adult-sized, mystical jungle with an exciting cash prize of $25,000. It premieres on October 10, at 8 PM ET. You can watch the new Legends of the Hidden Temple with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.thestreamable.com
