CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

How to Watch ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

thestreamable.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA popular favorite among many kids in the 90s, the Nickelodeon series Legends of the Hidden Temple is now an adult series on The CW. And since the grown-ups have taken over, there is more on the line than ever before; tougher challenges in an adult-sized, mystical jungle with an exciting cash prize of $25,000. It premieres on October 10, at 8 PM ET. You can watch the new Legends of the Hidden Temple with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

thestreamable.com

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Legends of the Hidden Temple Returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After 26 years…the legend returns. The iconic series, Legends of the Hidden Temple is back and bigger than before. This supersized, adult version of LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE is taken out of the studio into a “jungle” and scaled up with tougher challenges and much bigger prizes on the line. It preserves the original Nickelodeon series’ favorite elements including: “Olmec” (the giant talking Mayan head), the“Moat Crossings,” “The Steps of Knowledge,” the “Temple Run,” and of course, the iconic team names: “Purple Parrots,” “Blue Barracudas,” “Orange Iguanas,” “Red Jaguars,” “Silver Snakes” and “Green Monkeys.” Every episode is a hero’s journey through a mysterious jungle. Five teams begin the journey, but only one is “strong enough and smart enough” to enter the ominous Olmec’s Temple, avoid the “dreaded” Temple Guards, retrieve a lost treasure, and return it to its rightful owner.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thestreamable.com

G4 Video Game Network Announces November Return Date on Philo, Xfinity, Cox, Twitch

Video game network G4 has announced its return to linear programming on November 16, coming to Philo, Xfinity, Cox, Verizon FIOS, and Twitch. Philo will offer the channel as part of its $25 plan with major channels from A&E Networks, AMC Networks, Discovery, Hallmark, and ViacomCBS. These include A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, HGTV, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Network. The service also has a Unlimited DVR, which keeps your recordings for up to a year.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Cristela Alonzo Talks Reviving Legends of the Hidden Temple

Tonight sees the long-awaited return of Legends of the Hidden Temple. The series may have only run for a short time in its first run on Nickelodeon (from 1993 until 1995), but it became iconic with millennials who grew up watching it rerun in syndication for years, first on Nickelodeon and later on its sibling network, Nick Games and Sports For Kids (Nick GAS). The series spawned a movie, based on its in-game mythology, in 2017, and now it's back as a new series on The CW, hosted by Cars 3 star and stand-up comedian Cristela Alonzo.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roku Tv#Fire Tv#Android Tv#Tv Streaming#Cw#Hulu Live Tv#Greek#Norse#Stone C
GreenwichTime

The CW's 'Legends of the Hidden Temple' Reboot Is Yet Another Unnecessary Millennial Nostalgia Trip: TV Review

The basic idea of a “Legends of the Hidden Temple” revival isn’t an offensive one. As long as every piece of media is getting rebooted, revised and regurgitated, why not a delightfully cheesy game show in which kids scrambled up styrofoam rocks and answered trivia questions about fake Mayan myths as a scarlet-eyed stone sculpture set their next challenge? For a certain subset of millennials, “Legends of the Hidden Temple” — which aired on Nickelodeon from 1993 to 1995 — was one of TV’s more entertaining distractions. Asking my friends at recess if they’d rather be a “purple parrot” or “silver snake” was, in retrospect, preparation for millions of internet personality quizzes to come. (I am, of course, a green monkey.) So when pressing play on a new iteration of the show, premiering Oct. 10 on the CW, I was open to the idea that bringing it back could be a fun enough time — but it didn’t take long for the first episode to change my mind.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Hulu Launches New Offer for $10 Off Monthly Live TV Streaming Plans

If you want an easy way to catch up on the latest TV shows, documentaries and movies, you’ll want to take advantage of Hulu’s current deal, which gets you 30 days of free access to the service with no commitment. Use your free month to watch Emmy nominees like The Handmaid’s Tale, Shrill, and This Is Us, and Emmy winner Saturday Night Live, along with all the other films and series people are buzzing about right now. Then take $10 off your first three months of Hulu + Live TV service if you choose to continue. The one-month free trial is one...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
thestreamable.com

DEAL ALERT: Get Android TV 4K Streaming Device For Under $20 (33% OFF)

Walmart’s ONN streaming 4K Android TV device is now on sale for $19.88 — that’s 33% Off its regular price! Right now, you can get a UHD streaming device with 4K Ultra High-Definition resolution and Dolby Audio Support for the lowest price on the market. Get The Deal. $19.88 walmart.com.
TV SHOWS
thestreamable.com

Vudu Launches Streaming Video Store on Oculus to Bring VR Movie Experience

Fandango’s Vudu streaming service is now available on Oculus Quest 1 and 2 VR devices. This gives fans on that platform access to more than 200,000 movies and television shows to rent and buy. Many of the titles are unavailable on subscription services. The Vudu app on Oculus makes available...
VIDEO GAMES
thestreamable.com

Project Runway (2004)

Aspiring fashion designers compete for a chance to break into the industry. Each week, a designer is eliminated from the competition after exhibiting their work in front of a judges’ panel. Can I watch Project Runway with Hulu Live TV?. Yes, Hulu Live TV carries Project Runway on Bravo as...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

What Time Is ‘The Sinner’ On Tonight? Netflix Streaming Info, Where To Watch ‘The Sinner’ Season 4

It’s been a long, long time since fans were treated to an all-new episode of The Sinner. The third season finale of the popular USA series aired all the way back in March of 2020, which was, if you recall, a pretty… um… interesting time. The fourth season once again follows the now-retired Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman). Still dealing with the trauma from a previous case, Ambrose makes his way to Hanover Island for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht). Per USA Network, an “unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family” and Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation. But nothing is quite as it seems as the sleepy tourist island, as well as Ambrose’s life, is turned upside down.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch You season 3 – where to stream the Netflix TV series

How can you watch You season 3? Penn Badgley is back as Joe Goldberg, the endlessly charming, ruthlessly homicidal bookstore clerk in the Netflix TV series. Now, he’s going for the quiet life with his wife Love and a newborn child. But old habits die hard, and soon Joe is...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

How to watch Legacies season 4 online from anywhere

The fantasy drama series Legacies is returning to our screens as we reunite with the supernatural squad at the Salvatore School. With Hope’s future looking uncertain, fans of the spin-off series are still questioning what’s happening with Landon and Malivore. All will be revealed so keep reading to find out how to watch Legacies season 4 online wherever you are in the world.
TV SERIES
thestreamable.com

Frndly TV Adds 2 GAC Channels Ahead of the Holidays

Back when Bill Abbott, former head of Hallmark Channel, left to launch his own media properties—GAC Family and GAC Living—it must have seemed like quite a gamble. Now it’s a gamble that looks increasingly likely to pay off thanks to a new distribution deal with Frndly TV. GAC Media was formed by acquiring Great American Country from Discovery and RIDE TV, then rebranding them GAC Family and GAC Living.
TV & VIDEOS
103GBF

‘Legends Of The Hidden Temple’ Reboot For Adults Airs This Sunday

The 90s Nickelodeon game show "Legends of the Hidden Temple", is making a comeback and this time it's for adults. Back in the day, I would watch Nickelodeon all of the time. My favorite shows to watch were their game shows for kids. By far, my favorite game show on Nickelodeon was "Legends of the Hidden Temple". The giant talking head, Olmec, and his "legends" were so fascinating to learn about. Contestants would take what they learned through these legends to compete in games of knowledge and skill for the chance to find the lost artifact of the day in Olmec's Temple. Oh, and everyone had their favorite team! Mine was the Green Monkeys.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy