In the last year and a half, quick-service restaurants have radically transformed as a result of ever-changing governmental regulations, supply chain disruptions, and new priorities such as the health of consumers. Perhaps more than any other industry, the pandemic forced consumer-facing brands to evolve in real-time almost daily. Unprecedented change also brings unparalleled opportunity. As the world reopens and consumer testing resumes, quick-serves can sustain their momentum by forming a dynamic understanding of their products and consumers to spark intuitive fast-food experiences and menu extensions.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO