UMass football fans storm field after Minutemen drop UConn 27-13 for 1st win in 2 years

Recorder
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMHERST – UMass fans couldn’t wait any longer to celebrate a football win. With 15 seconds remaining on the clock and an ironclad two-score lead, junior Quinn McCarron – in his signature reindeer costume - led the charge over the ropes surrounding the field. Brady Olson just took a knee in the victory formation to seal a 27-13 victory over UConn on Saturday at McGuirk Alumni Stadium. It was the Minutemen’s first win since Sept. 28, 2019, snapping a 16-game losing streak, tied for the nation’s longest.

