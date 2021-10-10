Senators' Austin Watson: Facing four-week absence

Don’t look now but the New Jersey Devils have a bright future and that future is happening now. Granted it is only two preseason games and just the start of training camp but the Devils rookies are showing they do not want to make an impact in a year or two but now. That is how competitive Devils training camp has been this season under head coach Lindy Ruff. With nothing guaranteed in the league, two youngsters are planting their flags to make sure management takes notice. Those players are Dawson Mercer and Alexander Holtz.

