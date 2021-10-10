CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senators' Austin Watson: Facing four-week absence

 6 days ago

According to head coach D.J. Smith, Watson (ankle) will be out for roughly four weeks, Ken Warren of The Ottawa Citizen reports. With 10 points in 34 games last season, Watson doesn't exactly fill the net, but his physical game (triple-digit hits five years running) and veteran leadership will be missed on a young and relatively inexperienced Senators squad. If his recovery timetable is accurate, Watson will miss about 11 games or so, with his return coming around Nov. 9 against Boston.

