Fauci gives the green light on trick-or-treating this Halloween

By Jessica Chasmar
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday gave the stamp of approval for kids to trick-or-treat outdoors this Halloween, one year after it was labeled a "high risk" activity due to the coronavirus pandemic. The statement comes just one week after Fauci said it's "too soon to tell" if families should gather...

6d ago

You can’t tell anyone if they can trick or treat. Zyou can’t tell us if we can have Thanksgiving dinners ,or get together for Christmas. You need to retire and leave us alone, no one is listening to you

Joseph Otwell
6d ago

When are the writers of these articles going to figure out that anyone with common sense stopped taking his advice when his contradictory emails were released?

Hay hay3
6d ago

Satan has spoken people!! What a joke. The only way he can control anyone is with his money & thats just to kill millions of people all over the world. He can go pound sand. He is going to make a world where no one wants to live in anyway but his rich satan followers. If that’s the kind of world we end up with no one will want to live in it anyway.

