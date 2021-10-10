Julian Assange: October 26 Appeal; and Host Discussion: Challenges To Roe v. Wade And Donziger Case Updates
Julian Assange was a young computer genius, an Australian citizen, the publisher of Wiki leaks, an award-winning journalist, and the person responsible for embarrassing the United States by publishing material on American war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan. He figured out a way to receive information from whistle blowers and publish the information anonymously in order to protect them.kkfi.org
Comments / 0