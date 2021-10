The following article is about the team that will play against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2021 Finals. Everything comes to an end. It may be bad, or it may be good. It all depends on the perspective of a person. But when it comes to the IPL, it is good from everyone’s perspective. From children to old age people everyone is a fan of IPL. On 10th October, the first qualifier took place between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. The fact of this being M.S. Dhoni’s last IPL made many people support CSK. Likewise, it is CSK who won the match and booked their ticket to the finals. But Delhi Capitals still have a chance.

