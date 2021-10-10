CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

F1: Bottas wins Turkish GP, Verstappen reclaims title lead

By Associated Press
KESQ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISTANBUL (AP) — Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas won the Turkish Grand Prix for his first victory of the season while Max Verstappen finished second to reclaim the overall lead from title rival Lewis Hamilton. Sergio Perez capped a strong day for Red Bull by finishing in third place behind his teammate. Verstappen wiped away Hamilton’s two-point lead and now leads the Mercedes driver by six points with six races left in a thrilling title battle that could go all the way to the final race in Abu Dhabi. Defending champion Hamilton lost valuable points by finishing fifth after coming in for a late tire change, despite telling his team he wanted to stay on track when still in third.

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Max Verstappen has no obvious weaknesses, Sergio Perez claims

Red Bull racer Sergio Perez has praised the all-round ability of his team-mate Max Verstappen, saying he can’t pick out a single weakness in his approach.The Mexican joined his current team from Racing Point - now Aston Martin - for this season and has performed largely well recently, winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and clocking up 135 championship points to lie in fifth in the driver standings, with six rounds to go.He also earned the acclaim of Verstappen recently after holding off Lewis Hamilton at the Turkish Grand Prix, finishing third in the process with his Dutch team-mate in second,...
MOTORSPORTS
Biloxi Sun Herald

F1: Hamilton takes pole for Turkish GP ahead of Bottas

Formula One defending champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Turkish Grand Prix on Saturday ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas with title rival Max Verstappen in third. But Hamilton has a 10-place grid penalty for going over his allocation of three combustion engines for the season and will...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
racingnews365.com

Mercedes: We want Bottas to win Turkish GP

Andrew Shovlin says the team want Valtteri Bottas to win this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix, which would be his first victory in 2021. Mercedes' Trackside Engineering Director, Andrew Shovlin, says the team are backing Valtteri Bottas to win the Turkish Grand Prix, with the Finn expected to be the lead Mercedes driver due to Lewis Hamilton's grid penalty.
MERCEDES, TX
WBTV

Kannapolis-based Haas F1 team runs Turkish GP, Bottas gets win for Mercedes

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis-based Uralkali Haas F1 Team drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin classified 19th and 20th respectively at Sunday’s Turkish Grand Prix, held at Intercity Istanbul Park – Round 16 of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. In wet conditions, Schumacher took the start from 14th position...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Turkish Grand Prix: Bottas wins first F1 race in over a year

Damp conditions never hindered the Finnish driver; Verstappen finishes second to move back to top of championship table. Valtteri Bottas has won the Turkish Grand Prix, with a commanding performance to finish ahead of the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Sir Lewis Hamilton ended up a frustrated...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Twitter Reacts as Valtteri Bottas Wins Turkish GP; Registers First Win of 2021 F1 Season

Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas registers his first win of the 2021 season as he sweeps the Turkish Grand Prix and wins in a very dominant fashion. After starting from pole position today, Valtteri Bottas had a strong start which he maintained throughout the race. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari was leading the race but was soon overtaken by Bottas twice as the Ferrari driver struggled massively with rear grips.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reclaim#F1#Turkish Gp#Ap#Mercedes#Red Bull
AFP

US Open champ Medvedev stunned by Dimitrov in Indian Wells

Reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev joined the growing list of top-seed casualties at the ATP/WTA Indian Wells on Wednesday, losing in the fourth round to world No. 28 Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Medvedev, who won his first Grand Slam title last month at Flushing Meadows, had not lost a set heading into the fourth round but dropped eight straight games, and had his serve broken six times against Dimitrov, en route to a stunning early exit for the top seed. "I don't remember myself losing three service games, even four service games ever on hard courts," Medvedev said. "That shows how slow this court is and the conditions, more like clay, which I don't like. To lose four times the serve is just unacceptable. That's why I lost the (second) set."
TENNIS
KESQ News Channel 3

CEO of BNP Paribas reflects on fall edition of the tournament

The first-ever Fall Edition of the BNP Paribas Open is coming to end this weekend. Fans from all over have come to experience the tournament. “I got box seats for that for today and tomorrow because it's very exciting," said tennis fan Sam Tomaine who traveled from Arizona for the tournament. He said he couldn’t The post CEO of BNP Paribas reflects on fall edition of the tournament appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
KESQ

Brittany Force has quickest run in Bristol Dragway history

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Brittany Force made the quickest run in Bristol Dragway history Friday, powering to the provisional No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals. Force blistered the track record at Thunder Valley with a 3.682-second run at 328.94 mph. She’s in position for her 10th No. 1 in the past 11 events and 12th of the season. Tim Wilkerson topped the Funny Car field and Matt Smith was the fastest in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the fifth of seven races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Wilkerson had a 3.965 at 295.27 in a Ford Mustang, and Smith ran a 6.900 at 197.51 on an EBR.
BRISTOL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
KESQ

Liverpool’s Alisson, Fabinho to complete quarantine in Spain

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Brazil players Alisson Becker and Fabinho are travelling directly to Spain to complete their 10-day quarantine period after international duty and are in line to feature for Liverpool against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday. Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp says the pair had “no chance” of playing in the English Premier League at Watford on Saturday lunchtime because of the tight turnaround after Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay late Thursday. Alisson and Fabinho will therefore not return to England and instead go straight to Madrid. They will fly back to England on Thursday after the rest of the Liverpool team return so they don’t have to quarantine.
PREMIER LEAGUE
KESQ

Upsets send Fritz, Basilashvili to semis at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Fritz beat No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in front of a hometown crowd, scoring the biggest win of his young career. Fritz rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the third set by winning four of five games — when Zverev held two match points — to force the tiebreaker. He raced to a 6-1 lead and won it on his third match point when Zverev’s forehand landed beyond the baseline. Fritz plays 29th-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili, who outlasted No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, in the semifinals on Saturday. The other semi features No. 21 Cameron Norrie against No. 23 Grigor Dimitrov, who knocked out top-seeded Daniil Medvedev in three sets on Thursday.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
AFP

Zverev, Tsitsipas sent crashing out of ATP Indian Wells Masters

American Taylor Fritz survived two match points to come from behind and eliminate third seeded Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) in the quarter-finals of the ATP Indian Wells Masters on Friday. Fritz dropped the first set and was down 5-2 in the third when he flicked a switch and rallied to oust Zverev, who fell shortly after second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was shown the door by Nikoloz Basilashvili. The exits of Zverev and Tsitsipas means Great Britain's Cameron Norrie, who is seeded 21st, is the top seed left in the final four. The semi-finals are now set with 31st seeded Fritz facing Basilashvili and Norrie going up against 23rd seeded Grigor Dimitrov for a spot in Sunday's championship match at the Tennis Garden in the California desert.
TENNIS
KESQ

Guardiola unable to give Sterling assurances about game time

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he cannot give assurances to Raheem Sterling about more regular playing time after the winger said he was open to leaving the Premier League champion. Sterling has said he would assess any opportunities “to go somewhere else” after falling down the pecking order at City and only starting two of the team’s seven games of its title defense. The England winger’s comments at the FT Business of Sport US Summit on Thursday came as a surprise to Guardiola and City. Guardiola says players are free to leave City if they aren’t happy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Surprise finalists Norrie, Basilashvilli set to clash in Indian Wells showdown

Britain's Cameron Norrie dominated Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday to book a title clash with Nikoloz Basilashvili at the ATP Indian Wells Masters. The 26-year-old Norrie overpowered Dimitrov in their semi-final to become the first British finalist since 2009. Norrie kept Dimitrov off guard with a strong serve, blasting four aces and hitting a number of precision forehands and backhands in the one hour, 27 minute match on the main stadium court in Southern California. "I am so happy," said Norrie. "Unfortunately he didn't bring his best today.
TENNIS
KESQ

Milestone game for Newcastle manager could be a farewell

The welcome party for the new regime in control of Newcastle could double as a farewell for the club’s coach. Steve Bruce will take charge of his 1,000th match as a manager when Tottenham visits St. James’ Park in the Premier League on Sunday. It marks Newcastle’s first game since being bought by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Bruce’s future has been shrouded in uncertainty since a 300-million-pound ($409 million) takeover that will likely shake up not just the Premier League but European soccer also. The new owners have said Bruce will still be manager this weekend but he might not be part of Newcastle’s plans going forward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
KESQ

Zardes, Santos help Crew beat Inter Miami 4-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored twice, Pedro Santos had a goal and two assists and the Columbus Crew beat Inter Miami 4-0. Zardes, off an entry pass from Santos, flicked in a header from the center of the area to open the scoring in the 39th minute and Santos put away a one-touch shot to give Columbus (10-12-7) 2-0 in the 44th. Miami (9-15-5) has lost six straight matches and is scoreless in each of its last four.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy