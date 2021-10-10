Instant Analysis: NY Jets and Zach Wilson squander big opportunity in London, fall to Falcons

WARE, England (AP) — Zach Wilson was a star improvisational quarterback last Sunday. This week, he’s back to basics. Coming off a 27-24 win in overtime against the Tennessee Titans, the Jets hope their rookie quarterback can carry over his success to Sunday when they face the Atlanta Falcons in London. Wilson says, “You find what things you can still improve on — good or bad plays.” There were plenty of good ones in their win over the Titans like the 53-yard scoring strike to Corey Davis in the fourth quarter. But he says he was working this week on incremental improvements in hopes of avoiding complacency.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO