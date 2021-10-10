The upcoming Vivo Watch 2 gets Bluetooth SIG approval

Originally Posted On: https://www.lucyd.co/blogs/news/living-with-lucyd-bluetooth-sunglasses. With all the hype and controversy over the new Ray-Ban Stories camera glasses, I’ve given some thought to the utility of the Lucyd Lytes I’ve been using since the beginning of the year. Camera glasses may or may not be in our future, but Lucyd’s affordable and easy-to-use glasses are a part of my everyday routine. Whether I’m simply using them for a Zoom call, listening to an Audible book or climbing Mt. Baker, they help me effortlessly enjoy audio and interact with my mobile device without ever taking it out of my pocket. There is no controversy here, Bluetooth audio glasses are an upgrade to almost any activity and simply replace my earbuds.

