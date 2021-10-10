CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The upcoming Vivo Watch 2 gets Bluetooth SIG approval

By Marko Maslakovic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat could be Vivo Watch 2 has just been approved by Bluetooth SIG. The device had earlier appeared in the TENNA database. Vivo Watch 2 will reportedly come with one important upgrade – eSim support. It has been just over a year since the first-ever Vivo Watch was released. The...

