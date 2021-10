Sebastian Vettel says he knew straight away that his team had made a mistake in changing him onto slick tyres at the Turkish Grand Prix, in what proved to a disastrous decision for the German driver. The Aston Martin driver was in 10th place when he switched to mediums in the hope that the wet track in Istanbul had dried enough to take advantage of the changing conditions. But the four-time world champion was unable to get enough heat into the new set and subsequently plummeted down the standings as he struggled to stay on the track. “As soon...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO