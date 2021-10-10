Instant Analysis: NY Jets and Zach Wilson squander big opportunity in London, fall to Falcons

LONDON — Early Sunday afternoon, High Road was packed with fans streaming toward the entrance to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The road was closed to traffic, and video boards set up by the NFL played early-season highlights of the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons, who were a couple of hours away from playing the league's first international game in two years. The thousands who milled past those big screens could see the Jets' rookie quarterback using his quick feet and electric arm to make game-changing plays in last week's win over the Titans.