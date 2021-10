DELAWARE - The United States is facing the looming possibility that it could default on it's credit if the Senate does not pass a bill to raise the debt ceiling. One idea that has been floated is minting a trillion dollar coin in order to keep the United States from catastrophic debt. And technically, the Treasury can do that. According to 31 U.S. Code § 5112, "The Secretary may mint and issue platinum bullion coins and proof platinum coins in accordance with such specifications, designs, varieties, quantities, denominations, and inscriptions as the Secretary, in the Secretary's discretion, may prescribe from time to time."

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO