The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) are set to visit the Baltimore Ravens (3-1) on Monday night at M&T Bank Stadium for a prime-time matchup to conclude the Week 5 games. Before we take a quick look at the gameday roster, it should be noted that the Colts elevated Brett Hundley to the active roster on Sunday. This isn’t like a typical practice squad elevation as Hundley has already used his two elevations for the season. He will remain on the roster as the backup quarterback for the foreseeable future.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO