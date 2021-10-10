Halloween Party at My Gym

This past weekend, I made my first equipment purchase for our home gym that’s just for me, and I couldn’t be more excited about it! I bought myself a WaterRower. (Really, the only other equipment I can think of that I want to purchase is a set of freeweights.) Anyway, have you heard of these? I’m sure many of you have, especially if you’ve ever been to an Orangetheory. This is what they use in all of their gyms, except that instead of the original wood design, theirs are metal and painted in their signature orange color. I got the pretty original wood design.

FITNESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO