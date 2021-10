President Biden has discussed the latest trends in retail fuel prices with representatives of the U.S. oil industry, Politico has reported, citing unnamed sources in the know. U.S. gasoline prices hit a new high this month, to an average of $3.26 per gallon as of the start of this week, according to GasBuddy data cited by NBC. In certain states, drivers are paying more than $4 for a gallon of gas, the data also showed.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO