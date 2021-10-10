CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll: There's a new No. 1, America

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WgrGE_0cN10Yff00

Wow, what a weekend of college football. If any of your friends or family members got married yesterday, please tell me you skipped the wedding.

If you did not have the heart to skip, here’s what you missed during Week 6:

  • Alabama lost to Texas A&M
  • Georgia handled top-20 Auburn
  • Iowa beat Penn State in a good one
  • Oklahoma survived Texas with a late score
  • Michigan beat Nebraska by three
  • BYU was upset by Boise State
  • Arkansas failed a two-point conversion with 00:00 remaining; lost to Ole Miss by one
  • Notre Dame beat Virginia Tech by three
  • And Wake Forest used overtime to beat Syracuse

So, with all that said, we have a new No. 1 team in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll – the Georgia Bulldogs, who have been nothing short of dominant all season long. This coming Saturday, Georgia will face No 11 ranked Kentucky at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Sideline Photo Of Scott Frost Is Going Viral

No one really gave the Nebraska Cornhuskers a chance heading into their matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners. Although they’re on the wrong side of the scoreboard right now, they have actually been able to compete with the No. 3 team in the country. The Cornhuskers had a chance to get...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#Cbs Sports#College Football#American Football#Texas A M#Auburn Iowa#Penn State#Byu#Boise State#Ole Miss#Notre Dame#Wake Forest#Syracuse#Cbs
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
College
Syracuse University
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin shares hilarious license tag that Nick Saban would love

Ole Miss is in the midst of an open week, which gives it plenty of time to prepare for Alabama on Oct. 2 in Tuscaloosa. Lane Kiffin and the 3-0 Rebels can issue a statement to the rest of the SEC — and the entire country — that they’re not a team to be ignored in the College Football Playoff race. It’s set to be an alluring matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium and will unsurprisingly be the “SEC on CBS”‘s featured Saturday afternoon game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
kiss951.com

Could This Song Be Why Alabama Lost To Texas A&M On Saturday?

The number 1 college football team in the country, the Alabama Crimson Tide, lost their first game since the 2019 season on Saturday. Alabama fell in a shootout with Texas A&M who clinched the game on a last-second field goal. Now if you’re a fan of the Tide there is no need to panic. Winning out would still be more than enough to get them in the College Football Playoff. But Bama fans were feeling emotions this weekend that they hadn’t felt in a while. And it certainly united the rest of the college football world, because success, which Bama has had a lot of in recent years, can lead to dislike.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
TODAY.com

Photo of high school football player helping opponent goes viral

One high school football player in Iowa is proving that a little empathy goes a long way. During an early September Friday night football game, Charles City wide receiver Mario Hoefer was cramping pretty badly. "I thought I was drinking enough water, but I wasn't," Hoefer, 18, told TODAY Parents.
HIGH SCHOOL
theundefeated.com

For Deion Sanders, stylish uniforms reinforce winning mindset at Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. — A couple of hours before Jackson State coach Deion Sanders leads his team on the field against Alabama A&M, he’ll place his pregame outfit on the floor in front of him and study it. He’ll scrutinize the shirt, the shorts, the shoes, the socks and the baseball...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy