USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll: There's a new No. 1, America
Wow, what a weekend of college football. If any of your friends or family members got married yesterday, please tell me you skipped the wedding.
If you did not have the heart to skip, here’s what you missed during Week 6:
- Alabama lost to Texas A&M
- Georgia handled top-20 Auburn
- Iowa beat Penn State in a good one
- Oklahoma survived Texas with a late score
- Michigan beat Nebraska by three
- BYU was upset by Boise State
- Arkansas failed a two-point conversion with 00:00 remaining; lost to Ole Miss by one
- Notre Dame beat Virginia Tech by three
- And Wake Forest used overtime to beat Syracuse
So, with all that said, we have a new No. 1 team in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll – the Georgia Bulldogs, who have been nothing short of dominant all season long. This coming Saturday, Georgia will face No 11 ranked Kentucky at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
