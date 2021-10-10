Zach Wilson among Studs & Duds from Jets' Week 5 loss to Falcons

The Jets’ Week 5 loss to the Falcons in London was a tale of two halves. New York allowed 20 points in the first half, but buckled down over the final 30 minutes and nearly came back to overcome its 17-point deficit.

The Falcons ultimately proved to be too much for Gang Green, as Atlanta held on for a 27-20 win secured by a late Mike Davis rushing touchdown. Matt Ryan had his way with the Jets through his air, with the bulk of his passes going to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts in his breakout game.

Here are the studs and duds from New York’s loss as it prepares to enter its bye week.

Stud: LB C.J. Mosley

Mosley makes plays no matter what country he is in. New York’s veteran linebacker forced a Hayden Hurst fumble with the Falcons driving in the second quarter and finished with X tackles. His efforts were not enough to help the Jets’ struggling defense turn the tide as the game progressed, but Mosley did his part as he has all season.

Dud: QB Zach Wilson

Wilson followed up his standout showing against the Titans with a porous performance, going 13-23 for 122 yards, and a first half interception. Wilson did well to lead the Jets down the field for a score late in the fourth quarter, but he was inaccurate throughout the game and his struggles through the air played a major part in the Jets failing to find the end zone until the second half — and even then Wilson didn’t do too much to make that happen. Consistency is the key for NFL quarterbacks and Wilson has yet to find his way in that area.

Stud: CB Bryce Hall

Hall was once again reliable in coverage, breaking up two passes and adding X tackles in run support. Hall is far and away the Jets’ best cornerback right now and is starting to look more and more like an excellent value pick by Joe Douglas. It was only a matter of time before he reverted back to his pre-injury form at the University of Virginia.

Dud: CB Michael Carter II

Carter II was asked to cover Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts and it didn’t go too well. Pitts mostly had his way with Carter II, catching nine passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. Carter II wasn’t responsible for Pitts finding paydirt, but he was at a clear disadvantage trying to cover him out of the slot.

Dud: DE Nathan Shepherd

Shepherd did not have his best game in the trenches, getting called for defensive holding and roughing the passer in the first half. Shepherd wasn’t winning his individual battles and did little to help defend the run, let alone get after Matt Ryan.