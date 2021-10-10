CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Zach Wilson among Studs & Duds from Jets' Week 5 loss to Falcons

By Tyler Calvaruso
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wAYuh_0cN10AjT00

The Jets’ Week 5 loss to the Falcons in London was a tale of two halves. New York allowed 20 points in the first half, but buckled down over the final 30 minutes and nearly came back to overcome its 17-point deficit.

The Falcons ultimately proved to be too much for Gang Green, as Atlanta held on for a 27-20 win secured by a late Mike Davis rushing touchdown. Matt Ryan had his way with the Jets through his air, with the bulk of his passes going to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts in his breakout game.

Here are the studs and duds from New York’s loss as it prepares to enter its bye week.

Stud: LB C.J. Mosley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10vUQc_0cN10AjT00
Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Mosley makes plays no matter what country he is in. New York’s veteran linebacker forced a Hayden Hurst fumble with the Falcons driving in the second quarter and finished with X tackles. His efforts were not enough to help the Jets’ struggling defense turn the tide as the game progressed, but Mosley did his part as he has all season.

Dud: QB Zach Wilson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40PpVM_0cN10AjT00
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Wilson followed up his standout showing against the Titans with a porous performance, going 13-23 for 122 yards, and a first half interception. Wilson did well to lead the Jets down the field for a score late in the fourth quarter, but he was inaccurate throughout the game and his struggles through the air played a major part in the Jets failing to find the end zone until the second half — and even then Wilson didn’t do too much to make that happen. Consistency is the key for NFL quarterbacks and Wilson has yet to find his way in that area.

Stud: CB Bryce Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OczgU_0cN10AjT00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hall was once again reliable in coverage, breaking up two passes and adding X tackles in run support. Hall is far and away the Jets’ best cornerback right now and is starting to look more and more like an excellent value pick by Joe Douglas. It was only a matter of time before he reverted back to his pre-injury form at the University of Virginia.

Dud: CB Michael Carter II

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n7avS_0cN10AjT00
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Carter II was asked to cover Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts and it didn’t go too well. Pitts mostly had his way with Carter II, catching nine passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. Carter II wasn’t responsible for Pitts finding paydirt, but he was at a clear disadvantage trying to cover him out of the slot.

Dud: DE Nathan Shepherd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tfPd_0cN10AjT00
AP Photo/Ian Walton

Shepherd did not have his best game in the trenches, getting called for defensive holding and roughing the passer in the first half. Shepherd wasn’t winning his individual battles and did little to help defend the run, let alone get after Matt Ryan.

Comments / 0

Related
Jets X-Factor

Grading every Zach Wilson play in Week 3 | NY Jets Stats

How well did Zach Wilson perform against the Denver Broncos beyond the box score?. Throughout the 2021 season, I will be running a weekly series of breakdowns in which I analyze Zach Wilson‘s performance by grading every single one of his plays on a 0-to-10 scale. My goal with this...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets Rookie Power Rankings: Zach Wilson steals the show in thrilling Week 4 win

Zach Wilson entered Week 4 in the midst of struggles he has never experienced before. Wilson looked like a shell of himself against the Patriots and Broncos, throwing a combined six interceptions and zero touchdowns in two blowout losses. That changed after the first half against the Titans, as Wilson flipped a switch and put the Jets on his back and help lead them to their first win of the season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Falcoholic

Falcons defense vs. Jets offense: Will Atlanta force Zach Wilson to make mistakes?

You’d be forgiven for not exactly having faith in this Falcons defense right now. While they certainly played soft to close out the Washington game, this unit has had some bright spots during the first four games. It’s not all doom and gloom. Will they be enough against the Jets in London? Let’s take a look.
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson named Rookie of the Week

Zach Wilson must be feeling downright bubbly after guiding the New York Jets to a come-from-behind victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon. He now has the award to prove it. Wilson has been named the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for Week 4 action, an award...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Joe Namath Talks Career, Zach Wilson, Jets

The Jets won their first game of the season Sunday. They now try to win one in another country. They head to London on Sunday to take on the 1-3 Falcons, looking to make it a two-game winning streak heading into their bye. Who better to talk about the state of the team after rookie QB Zach Wilson’s career day than Broadway Joe himself?
NFL
WGAU

The Latest: Zach Wilson leads Jets against Falcons in London

The Latest on Week 5 in the NFL (all times local):. The NFL has returned to London after a one-year hiatus. The Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a matchup of 1-3 teams. London hasn't been kind to rookie quarterbacks. They are 0-4 in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
New Jersey Herald

NY Jets: Can Zach Wilson build on big week? Is jet lag an issue in London?

WARE, England — New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is coming off the best performance of his young career, throwing for two touchdowns and nearly 300 yards in a 27-24 overtime win over the Titans last week — the first victory of his career. Now, he's trying for another...
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Will Zach Wilson and the Jets Offense Keep Its Positive Momentum vs. the Falcons?

Throughout the season, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets. Today's question: Will Zach Wilson and the Jets Offense Keep Its Positive Momentum vs. the Falcons?. EA: Yes. I like this matchup for the...
NFL
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets 20, Atlanta Falcons 27: Zach Wilson struggles, Kyle Pitts goes off

The New York Jets could not make it two in a row from London. A different kind of pub crawl, one set to climax with a comeback, fell just short for the New York Jets. Matt Ryan threw for 342 yards and two scores while Kyle Pitts set an infantile career-best with 119 yards on nine receptions as the Atlanta Falcons escaped London with a 27-17 victory in London on Sunday morning.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Titans#American Football#Studs Duds#Gang Green#Lb#Cb
Asbury Park Press

Instant Analysis: NY Jets and Zach Wilson squander big opportunity in London, fall to Falcons

LONDON — Early Sunday afternoon, High Road was packed with fans streaming toward the entrance to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The road was closed to traffic, and video boards set up by the NFL played early-season highlights of the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons, who were a couple of hours away from playing the league's first international game in two years. The thousands who milled past those big screens could see the Jets' rookie quarterback using his quick feet and electric arm to make game-changing plays in last week's win over the Titans.
NFL
The Spun

Zach Wilson Identifies Tough Stat For The Jets Offense

The New York Jets are just 1-4 to start the year, and have really struggled to get things going on offense. A major issue: slow starts by Zach Wilson and company. The Jets are third-worst in the NFL, with just 267 offensive yards per game. They’re in the bottom four in both passing and rushing offense, and their 13.4 points per game is worst in the league.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson to use Jets' bye week to improve his play

Zach Wilson expects more from himself. Wilson understands Robert Saleh comparing him to quarterbacks who struggled their rookie seasons and found success later. Wilson said Saleh has mentioned it to him as well. But Wilson still expects more from himself. "I don’t want to feel like I have to make...
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy