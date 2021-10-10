FRIENDS OF YUCCA VALLEY LIBRARY HOSTING “FRIGHT FEST” AUCTION FUNDRAISER

The Friends of the Yucca Valley Library have launched their “Fright Fest” online auction fundraiser, just in time for the spookiest month of the year. Items up for auction include a collection terrifying books and magazines, as well as a selection of hand-made Halloween trick-or-treat bags and decorations. The auctions are now open and will close Tuesday, October 19, at 6 p.m. All auctions processed go towards funding for free county library community programs and services. For a list of auction items, visit the link in this story at z1077fm.com.