MDLT ONLINE PLANT SALE BEGINS TOMORROW

Are you looking to add native plants to your garden? Mojave Desert Land Trust is having its fall plant sale. Reporter Hilary Sloane will tell you more…. The MDLT plant sale will be online from October 11-13. Over 45 native, hard-to-find species, including smoke trees, jojoba, desert almond, and sugarbush, will be available. All plants are grown in the MDLT nursery. The fall sale begins at 9 a.m. on October 11 and ends at midnight on October 13. Plants purchased from the website will be available for pick-up between October 21-23 from the MDLT headquarters at 60124 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree.